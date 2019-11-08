England skipper Eoin Morgan in action against New Zealand (Photo/ ICC Twitter)
England skipper Eoin Morgan in action against New Zealand (Photo/ ICC Twitter)

Eoin Morgan registers fastest fifty for England in T20Is

ANI | Updated: Nov 08, 2019 12:10 IST

Napier [New Zealand], Nov 8 (ANI): Skipper Eoin Morgan on Friday registered the fastest fifty for England in the T20I format.
He achieved the feat in the side's ongoing T20I match against New Zealand in Napier.
Morgan scored his 50th run on his 21st ball and he surpassed wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler to break the record.
Buttler had scored 50 off 22 balls against Australia at Birmingham in 2018.
In the same game, Dawid Malan also created the record for scoring the fastest hundred for an English batsman.
In the match between England and New Zealand, the latter won the toss and elected to field first.
England lost its first two wickets with 58 runs on the board. Tom Banton scored 31 runs while Jonny Bairstow was dismissed after registering just 8 runs.
However, after the dismissals of the openers, Morgan and Malan got together at the crease and wreaked havoc on the Kiwi bowling attack.
Currently, New Zealand is the leading the five-match series 2-1. England had won the first T20I at Christchurch but the Kiwis managed to bounce back in the next two games of the series.
While filing this story, England managed to post a score of 241/3 in the allotted twenty overs. Morgan was dismissed for 91 while Malan remained unbeaten on 103. (ANI)

