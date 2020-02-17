Eoin Morgan, Tabraiz Shamsi among Top 10 in T20I rankings

Dubai [UAE], Feb 17 (ANI): England skipper Eoin Morgan and South Africa left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi have entered the top ten of the T20I rankings for batsmen and bowlers respectively, after the conclusion of the three-match series between the two sides.

Morgan scored 136 runs from three innings at a strike-rate of 170 and was the only batsman to register two fifty-plus scores in the series. He went past India captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma to claim the ninth position in the ICC T20I batting rankings.

Quinton de Kock climbed as many as ten spots to occupy the 16th position, after having registered scores of 31, 65 and 35.

Temba Bavuma, de Kock's opening partner, rose a staggering 127 spots to take the 52nd position, after aggregating 123 runs from three innings at a strike-rate of 153.75.

Jonny Bairstow and Rassie Van der Dussen jumped up 15 and 21 spots respectively to claim their career-best ratings and occupy the 23rd and 37th position respectively.

Dawid Malan dropped down a position but is still England's best-ranked batsman, occupying the sixth position in the standings.

As for the bowlers, Shamsi broke into the top 10, climbing up nine positions to occupy the eighth spot. Adil Rashid replaced Andile Phehlukwayo in the sixth position. Tom Curran, who bagged five wickets and bowled the decisive last over in the second T20I to give his side a two-run victory, rose 28 spots to break into the top 30.

As for the all-rounders, Dwaine Pretorius was the only notable gainer, climbing up 39 spots to take the 46th position, while Ben Stokes achieved a career-high rating to take the 30th spot.

Babar Azam is currently the top-ranked batsman, followed by KL Rahul and Australia captain Aaron Finch, while the bowling and the all-rounders charts are led by Afghanistan's Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi respectively.

England have retained their third position in the team rankings and their series win has taken them within two points of second-placed Australia. (ANI)

