Eoin Morgan to decide cricketing future after T20I World Cup

ANI | Updated: Oct 31, 2019 17:25 IST

Dubai [UAE], Oct 31 (ANI): England's limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan said that he wants to play the ICC T20I World Cup 2020 and then take a call on his cricketing future.
"I don't want to let anyone down. I want to drive through the World Cup in Australia and then make a call after that. I won't say I'll be finished after the next World Cup, as I'd be afraid I'll only creep over the line and maybe fall off," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Morgan as saying.
Morgan will captain the team in the shortest format World Cup which is scheduled to play in Australia next year.
"We have a special group of players at the moment. I feel very lucky to lead that group, and I think we can do something even more special down the line," he added.
The 33-year-old led England to their first-ever ICC World Cup title in July this year after defeating New Zealand in the thrilling final as the winner was decided on the boundary count rule.
Both the 50-overs and super over were tied after which England emerged as the winner as they scored more boundaries then Kiwis.
Talking about the preparation of T20I World Cup, Morgan said those players will be picked who will win matches for the side.
"We'll pick teams that we feel are good enough to win the games, but also we need to look at these guys. There's no use selecting them and then not picking them in the XI," Morgan said.
"We'll see that in the series. The majority of the guys will definitely get games and exposure to find more out about them," he added.
England have included Pat Brown, the 21-year-old Worcestershire pacer and Test sensation Sam Curran in their T20I squad that will play against New Zealand in the five-match series.
"There aren't a lot of places up for grabs in our best eleven, and probably our final 15, for 12 months down the line at the T20 World Cup," Morgan said.
"But we're not only building for 12 months down the line, but the following World Cup as well. I think we're in a reasonably strong position. We'll look to build our best eleven and 15 for every series leading in, to fine-tune roles and have absolute clarity in what we're trying to do as a team," he added.
England will play their first T20I against New Zealand at Christchurch on November 1. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 16:27 IST

