Eoin Morgan to represent 'London Spirit' in 'The Hundred'

London [UK], Oct 3 (ANI): England skipper Eoin Morgan will be representing the London Spirit in the upcoming 'The Hundred' as the England Cricket Board (ECB) announced local icons for the women's and men's 100 ball cricket competition.
All-rounder Ben Stokes will be representing Northern Superchargers whereas pacer Jofra Archer will be seen playing for Southern Brave.
The Hundred is the title of a professional 100-ball cricket league in England and Wales run by the ECB commencing in July 2020. The league will consist of eight city-based franchise teams, each of which will field both a men's and women's team.
The board has announced the first five players for each women's and men's teams.
The other players in the women's teams will be selected through stage two of their bespoke player selection process.
The rest of the men's teams will be picked through The Hundred Draft.
Here is the list of players for each team in 'The Hundred':
Birmingham Phoenix
England women's central contracted picks- Amy Jones and Kirstie Gordon
England men's red-ball contract pick- Chris Woakes
Local icons- Moeen Ali and Pat Brown
London Spirit
England women's central contracted picks- Heather Knight and Freya Davis
England men's red-ball contract pick- Rory Burns
Local icons- Eoin Morgan and Dan Lawrence
Manchester Originals
England women's central contracted picks- Kate Cross and Sophie Ecclestone
England men's red-ball contract pick- Jos Buttler
Local icons- Saqib Mahmood and Matt Parkinson
Northern Superchargers
England women's central contracted picks- Lauren Winfield and Linsey Smith
England men's red-ball contract pick- Ben Stokes
Local icons- Adil Rashid and David Willey
Oval Invincibles
England women's central contracted picks- Laura Marsh and Fran Wilson
England men's red-ball contract pick- Sam Curran
Local icons- Jason Roy and Tom Curran
Southern Brave
England women's central contracted picks- Anya Shrubsole and Danni Wyatt
England men's red-ball contract pick- Jofra Archer
Local icons- James Vince and Chris Jordan
Trent Rockets
England women's central contracted picks- Nat Sciver and Katherine Brunt
England men's red-ball contract pick- Joe Root
Local icons- Alex Hales and Harry Gurney
Welsh Fire
England women's central contracted picks- Katie George and Bryony Smith
England men's red-ball contract pick- Jonny Bairstow
Local icons- Tom Banton and Colin Ingram
