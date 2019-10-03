Eoin Morgan to represent 'London Spirit' in 'The Hundred'

London [UK], Oct 3 (ANI): England skipper Eoin Morgan will be representing the London Spirit in the upcoming 'The Hundred' as the England Cricket Board (ECB) announced local icons for the women's and men's 100 ball cricket competition.

All-rounder Ben Stokes will be representing Northern Superchargers whereas pacer Jofra Archer will be seen playing for Southern Brave.

The Hundred is the title of a professional 100-ball cricket league in England and Wales run by the ECB commencing in July 2020. The league will consist of eight city-based franchise teams, each of which will field both a men's and women's team.

The board has announced the first five players for each women's and men's teams.

The other players in the women's teams will be selected through stage two of their bespoke player selection process.

The rest of the men's teams will be picked through The Hundred Draft.

Here is the list of players for each team in 'The Hundred':

Birmingham Phoenix

England women's central contracted picks- Amy Jones and Kirstie Gordon

England men's red-ball contract pick- Chris Woakes

Local icons- Moeen Ali and Pat Brown

London Spirit

England women's central contracted picks- Heather Knight and Freya Davis

England men's red-ball contract pick- Rory Burns

Local icons- Eoin Morgan and Dan Lawrence

Manchester Originals

England women's central contracted picks- Kate Cross and Sophie Ecclestone

England men's red-ball contract pick- Jos Buttler

Local icons- Saqib Mahmood and Matt Parkinson

Northern Superchargers

England women's central contracted picks- Lauren Winfield and Linsey Smith

England men's red-ball contract pick- Ben Stokes

Local icons- Adil Rashid and David Willey

Oval Invincibles

England women's central contracted picks- Laura Marsh and Fran Wilson

England men's red-ball contract pick- Sam Curran

Local icons- Jason Roy and Tom Curran

Southern Brave

England women's central contracted picks- Anya Shrubsole and Danni Wyatt

England men's red-ball contract pick- Jofra Archer

Local icons- James Vince and Chris Jordan

Trent Rockets

England women's central contracted picks- Nat Sciver and Katherine Brunt

England men's red-ball contract pick- Joe Root

Local icons- Alex Hales and Harry Gurney

Welsh Fire

England women's central contracted picks- Katie George and Bryony Smith

England men's red-ball contract pick- Jonny Bairstow

Local icons- Tom Banton and Colin Ingram

(ANI)