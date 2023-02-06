Essex re-signs Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams for 2023 T20 Blast

Essex [UK], February 6 (ANI): Essex County Cricket Club has re-signed Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams for the 2023 T20 Blast competition.

"Essex Cricket is delighted to announce that Daniel Sams has re-joined the Club for the 2023 T20 Blast campaign," read a statement from the club.

The Australian all-rounder featured 12 times for the Eagles in 2022 scoring 165 runs along the way, including an outstanding innings of 71 from just 24 balls against Sussex Sharks. Sams also played a crucial part with the ball in hand taking 14 wickets during his time in Chelmsford.

In 113 T20s, Sams has scored 1,055 runs at an average of 15.28. He has five half-centuries and the best score of 98*. He also has 131 wickets in the format. He has represented Australia in 10 T20Is, in which he has taken seven wickets and scored 106 runs in seven innings.

30-year-old Sams has a wealth of experience playing in franchise cricket around the world which has seen the Australian feature for Mumbai Indians, Sydney Thunder, Trent Rockets and will soon feature for the Lucknow Super Giants in the 2023 Indian Premier League.



After re-signing for the Club, Sams said: "I am delighted that I am able to sign for Essex for another season ahead of the 2023 campaign."

"I thoroughly enjoyed my time with the Club last year and I cannot wait to get back over there and play in front of the passionate Chelmsford crowd once again. The support we received last year was unbelievable and I strongly believe we have a strong squad this season that has a great chance of winning more silverware."

Head Coach, Anthony McGrath commented: "We are really pleased to have Daniel re-sign for the Club ahead of the upcoming T20 Blast. He played a big part in our campaign last time out both on and off the pitch and we're excited to welcome him back."

"He has been one of the most consistent players in T20 cricket around the world over the last few years with bat and ball, so we are thrilled to see him return."

Essex Cricket CEO, John Stephenson added: "Daniel showed last season that he is a player of high calibre, and we were keen to bring him back to Chelmsford this season."

"We are looking to go even further this season in the Vitality Blast and bringing Daniel back will help with our progression moving forward." (ANI)

