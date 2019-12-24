Essex sign Adam Zampa for 2020 Vitality Blast

Chelmsford [UK], Dec 24 (ANI): English county Essex has announced the signing of Australia's spinner Adam Zampa for the upcoming 2020 Vitality Blast.

The spinner will be available for the entire group stage matches and the potential knockout stages, subjected to international selection by Cricket Australia (CA).

Zampa will now be representing Essex for his third consecutive season.

"I am really looking forward to getting back to Chelmsford and playing in front of that great crowd again. I have played there for the last two years now and Essex is a great Club to play for. I get on really well with all the lads in the changing room and I feel at home there," Zampa said in an official statement.

"Last year was amazing. We did not start too well but once we got on a roll we were unstoppable. Not many people would have had us down to win it, but we knew what we were capable of, and hopefully, we can repeat that in 2020," he added.

The 27-year-old had managed to take 12 wickets for the club during the 2019 T20 competition in England.

He is currently playing for Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL) and has also played at the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). (ANI)

