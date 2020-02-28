Even now Adam Zampa doesn't feel comfortable at international level

London [UK], Feb 28 (ANI): Despite playing a key role in Australia's 2-1 series victory over South Africa, spinner Adam Zampa still doesn't feel 'comfortable' at the international level.

Zampa took five wickets in the T20I series against South Africa at an economy rate of 5.89. The right-handed bowler is four years old in international cricket and is Australia's first choice in the limited-overs format.

"Even now I don't feel comfortable, which is probably a good thing, to be honest. I probably feel the same, but I haven't been comfortable since I've been playing professional cricket," ESPNcricinfo quoted Zampa as saying.

"So, hope it's a good thing that keeps me driven and as I said earlier, I hope for constant improvement," he added.

Zampa's bowling partner Ashton Agar delivered a clinical performance in the recently concluded T20I series. Zampa said he enjoyed bowling in tandem with Agar.

"We speak about spin bowling a lot, we speak about our roles we do a lot of preparation on the opposition and things like that we talk about a lot," said Zampa.

"The best thing is we've got a really good friendship, and as I said before, the way we talk about it and understand that our roles might change day in and day out," he added.

Australia will lock horns with South Africa in a three-match ODI series slated to begin from February 29. (ANI)

