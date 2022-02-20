Every player has contributed to the cause: Bengal skipper after win against Baroda in Ranji

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], February 20 (ANI): Bengal skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran expressed happiness after his side defeated Baroda in the Elite Group B contest at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack on Sunday.

Bengal came back from behind to register a commanding four-wicket win over Baroda in the Elite Group B contest.

"It's been a great game for us, great comeback after being bundled out for 88 in the first innings. Every player has contributed to the cause. The batsmen have shown character and the bowlers have done commendable jobs too. It's about believing in the hard work that we have put in," said Easwaran in a statement.



"The best part is even when we had 349 runs to chase, every single member of the team believed that we can do the job. Shahbaz has batted with a lot of responsibility, special mention to Abhishek Porel- the character he showed, the attitude he was batting with was great to watch," he added.

Debutant Abhishek Porel said: "Wanted to start well for the senior team and as always, it feels great to win for Bengal. There was some pressure but teammates, seniors helped a lot, advised me to play my normal game. Shahbaz da (brother) guided me while we were batting on the wicket. I played according to our plan and played my normal game."

In the first innings, Bengal was bowled out for 88 after bundling out Baroda for 181. However, the Bengal batters showed grit and determination to chase down 349 in the final innings.

In the fourth innings, skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran scored 79 while Shahbaz Ahmed and Abhishek Porel registered scores of 71 and 53 respectively. Porel and Ahmed formed a 108-run stand for the seventh wicket. (ANI)

