Every profession has conflicts: Anil Kumble

ANI | Updated: Aug 09, 2019 20:06 IST

Panaji [Goa], Aug 9 (ANI): After former India cricketer Rahul Dravid received a notice from the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Ethics Officer Justice DK Jain regarding the Conflict of Interest, Anil Kumble on Friday said that every profession has conflicts and it all comes down to how one deals with it.
"I think every profession has conflicts in every walk of life. How you deal with it, how you disclose those prior that what you are involved in I think it is very critical. And once people know that you are involved in so and so, then I don't think there is any conflict," Kumble told reporters here.
As per the complaint, Dravid is conflicted as he is the current National Cricket Academy (NCA) head and is also employed as the vice president of India Cements group, which owns Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
Kumble also said that it is unfortunate as there are only a limited number of cricketers who have played for India and can contribute back to the game.
"It's unfortunate that every cricketer only has to deal with conflict and you know it's something unfortunate that only a few of them can only contribute. There are only a few cricketers who have played for India," he said.
"There are only 300 as of now and out of 300, I guess 50 percent of them are living. So, only those can contribute back to the game. If you don't want them to contribute back to the game, then I think you need to find somebody else to contribute in cricket," he said.
Sanjay Gupta, who filed the complaint, had earlier filed a conflict of interest charge against former cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman for their dual roles. Both Tendulkar and Laxman were part of the Cricket Advisory Committee and were also the mentors of their respective IPL franchises. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 20:25 IST

