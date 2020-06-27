Every single life matters: R Ashwin condemns alleged custodial deaths of father-son in Thoothukudi

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has condemned the alleged custodial deaths of a man and his son who were arrested for allegedly violating lockdown restrictions in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu on June 19.

The right arm spinner also sought justice for the family.

"Every single life matters. We should make sure that this act of brutality is meted out with justice, and I am not sure justice will be any solace for the family of #JeyarajandFenix and my thoughts are with them," Ashwin tweeted.

"Hopefully we will value lives more than just Hashtags, and sincerely hope this is last one of those hashtags we may ever have to use," he added.



Former Indian bowler Irfan Pathan said that many cases like these go unnoticed and hoped that the family get justice.

"A horrible incident took place in #Tuticorin ! Unfortunately, many cases like these go unnoticed. May the family of #JayarajandFenix get justice," Irfan tweeted.



P Jayaraj and his son J Benicks from Thoothukudi district was allegedly brutally punished by the police before succumbing to injuries.

The father-son duo was admitted to Kovilpatti government hospital on June 22. While the son died on the same night, the father breathed his last on June 23 morning. (ANI)

