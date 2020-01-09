Every time Sri Lanka team goes out, it wants to win, says coach Mickey Arthur

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 9 (ANI): Every time we go out, we want to win, said Sri Lanka coach Mickey Arthur as his side looks to level the series against India.

"I know our team is in transition phase but every time we go out, we want to win," Arthur said in the pre-match press conference.

Currently, Team India is leading the three-match T20I series 1-0. In the second match, Virat Kohli led side defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the second match at Indore.

Speaking on the absence of Angelo Mathews in the second T20I, Arthur said that the cricketer is very experienced but was left out 'because he has not played for 16 months'.

"Angelo Mathew bring us a wealth of the experience and he is a very good cricket but he was left out because he has not played for 16 months," he said.

Earlier, Sri Lanka pacer Isuru Udana was ruled from playing the third T20I against after he sustained a back injury during the warm-up session just before the Indian batting innings.

The first match at Guwahati was abandoned due to rain. India will take on Sri Lanka in the third T20I match at Pune on January 10. (ANI)

