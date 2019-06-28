Indian opening batsman KL Rahul
Indian opening batsman KL Rahul

Every World Cup match has its own pressure, says KL Rahul

ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2019 00:39 IST

Manchester [UK], June 28 (ANI): After India defeated West Indies by 125 runs in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Men in Blue's opening batsman KL Rahul said each World Cup match has its own pressure and opined that sometimes batsman needs to play cautiously looking at the wicket.
"In a World Cup, each game has its own pressure. As a batsman, you cannot go out thinking that every ball needs to be dispatched for boundaries. We don't mind taking that extra time on the wicket as we know we can make up in the latter overs," Rahul said at the post-match conference.
India were restricted to 268 runs for the loss of seven wickets by West Indies. Rahul opined that the Manchester wicket was two-paced and the new batsmen found it difficult to rotate the strike as soon as they came out to bat.
"I think the pitch was similar to Southampton. Southampton was overall slower, but here it was two-paced. I think that's why it was harder for the new batsmen to score runs. The batsman who was set found it easy to rotate the strike. On wickets like these, scores of 260-270 are enough," Rahul said.
"After the first ten overs, Virat and I assessed the situation. We sent the message to the dressing room that it is not a 300-run wicket. We managed to get 260 runs on the board," he added.
Rahul who started the tournament as a middle-order batsman was promoted to open the batting as regular opener Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the tournament due to a hairline fracture on his thumb. The right-handed batsman Rahul said he finds opening the batting easier as he has done that during most of his career.
He even said it's disappointing for him not to convert his starts into big scores, but he said that he will learn from his mistakes.
"At this level, you need to be ready for anything. Playing for your country requires you to have an open mindset. Last two-three years I have been preparing for dealing with each type of situation. Opening the batting is a little easier for me as I have done that for most of my career," Rahul said.
"Bit disappointing to not score big. I will sit and assess it, but I am not worrying about it too much. I need to learn from my mistakes and hope to carry on in the upcoming matches," he added.
Rahul lauded skipper Virat Kohli and said the player has always been consistent. The opener also refused to criticise middle-order batsman and said every time teams cannot score 300 runs.
"I do not think Virat is doing something different. He has the same regime and he has been consistent throughout. He finds the way to put bowlers under pressure. He has been batting well wherever you see him. He keeps showcasing consistent performances and it is important for us to learn from him," Rahul said.
"We cannot always go on and think it's a 300-run wicket. You have to look at the positive side of it, no one scored a century for us today still we managed to score 268 runs. We have played dot balls, but still we managed to score 268, sometimes you need to take time and assess the wicket," he added.
Defending 268, Indian bowlers were exceptional as they bundled out West Indies for just 143. Mohammad Shami was the leading wicket-taker as he scalped four wickets for Men in Blue.
India will next take on England and the latter faces a must-win situation after losing its match to Australia. Pakistan after winning the match against New Zealand has created pressure on England and if England fails to win the match against India, their place in the semi-finals would be in jeopardy.
"If we play the best cricket, we will end up on the winning side. Big game against England, hopefully, we will be able to come up on the right side of the result," Rahul said.
India takes on England on June 30. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 23:44 IST

Virat a world-class player, says Kemar Roach

Manchester [UK], June 27 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli is a world-class player, says West Indies bowler Kemar Roach, whose team lost Thursday's match to Men in Blue by 125 runs in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 23:05 IST

CWC'19: Kohli backs Dhoni's approach through middle overs

Manchester [UK], Jun 27 (ANI): After registering a comprehensive 125-run victory over West Indies on Thursday in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Indian skipper Virat Kohli backed wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni and said the team trusts his judgement in the middle overs.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 22:32 IST

CWC'19: India's unbeaten streak intact, thrash West Indies

Manchester [UK], June 27 (ANI): India managed to keep their unbeaten streak alive in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup as they vanquished West Indies by 125 runs at Old Trafford Cricket Ground here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 21:25 IST

David Miller to miss Sri Lanka clash

Cape Town [South Africa], June 27 (ANI): Problems for the South Africa team in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup are not coming to an end as the team faced another major setback ahead of their Sri Lanka clash. The Proteas' batsman David Miller will miss the match owing to a groin strain.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 21:21 IST

CWC'19: JP Duminy apologises for poor South Africa performance

Cape Town [South Africa], Jun 27 (ANI): South Africa's all-rounder JP Duminy on Thursday apologised to the Proteas fans for the team's dismal performance in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 21:13 IST

CWC'19: Twitter applauds Dhoni's last over heroics against West Indies

New Delhi [India], Jun 27 (ANI): In the ongoing match between India and West Indies in Manchester in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni smashed 16 runs in the final over of India's innings to take the team score over the 260-run mark.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 21:12 IST

Steve Mounie happy to tie game against Ghana

Leeds [UK], June 27 (ANI): Benin managed to draw their match against Ghana in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) on Wednesday with striker Steve Mounie expressing satisfaction with the result.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 20:48 IST

Sepp van den Berg set to join Liverpool

Liverpool [UK], June 27 (ANI): Sepp van den Berg is ready to join Liverpool after the club agreed on a deal with PEC Zwolle for his transfer, which will be completed in July.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 20:40 IST

Neto joins Barcelona for next four seasons

Barcelona [Spain], June 27 (ANI): Brazil's international player -- Norberto Murara Neto -- is set to join FC Barcelona, making a move from Valencia CF.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 20:20 IST

Marcus Trescothick announces his retirement from professional cricket

Taunton [UK], Jun 27 (ANI): Marcus Trescothick will retire from professional cricket after the current county season ends, announced the former England opening batsman.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 19:42 IST

CWC'19: Afghanistan brings Sayed Ahmad Shirzad to replace Aftab Alam

Dubai [UAE], June 27 (ANI): Afghanistan's Sayed Ahmad Shirzad has replaced Aftab Alam and will play for the team in the remaining part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 19:32 IST

CWC'19: Virender Sehwag criticises India's defensive approach...

New Delhi [India], Jun 27 (ANI): In the ongoing match between India and West Indies in Manchester in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, the Men in Blue were bogged down once again by the spinners and former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag voiced his concern related to the side's defensive batting appro

Read More
iocl