Everyone is in good form, says SA's Anrich Nortje ahead of 4th T20I against India

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], June 16 (ANI): Ahead of the 4th T20I against India in Rajkot on Friday, South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje said that his side is in 'good form' to clinch the series by 3-1 against Men in Blue.

On last Tuesday team, India registered their first win of the series against South Africa in a do-or-die match by 48 runs at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Talking about the fourth T20I against the Men in Blue in the pre-match press conference Nortje said, "What's happening tomorrow will decide in the team meeting. And I think everyone is in good sort of form. Whether it's playing good in the IPL or practising hard back home it's nice to see guys who were on the bench performing better than the players who were on the pitch. Some of the players have not played for a very long time. So I'm excited to see them do good when they get the opportunity."

Star batter of the team Quinton de Kock sustained a wrist injury during the first T20I match on June 9 and was forced to miss the second and the third clash.



"I am not sure whether Quinton de Kock will play in the next match or not. But it's good to see him practising. And I think he does some fitness tests," said Nortje.

Talking about his current form in the series and what he is doing to improve his form, the pacer said, "I am still trying to find my form and I'm 100 per cent getting there. slowly increasing the pace and slowly bowling it up. I'm not 100 per cent there yet where I wanna be."

Further being asked about the series, Nortje said that his side will take good and important points from the series.

"It's all good because some of the bowling is limited and you cannot always get the best result in 8 or 9 overs in the match. So far it's been a good challenge. I believe it is good we will take some important notes out of it," he added.

India clinched a win against South Africa in the third T20I to stay alive in the series and the two sides will clash with each other in the penultimate encounter in Rajkot. (ANI)

