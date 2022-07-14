Everyone wanted to win: Tamim Iqbal after ODI series win against WI

Georgetown [Guyana], July 14 (ANI): Following a nine-wicket win over West Indies in the second ODI, Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal said that everyone in the dressing room wanted to win after losses in Test and T20I series.

Bangladesh grabbed an easy 9-wicket win against West Indies in the second match at Guyana National Stadium on Wednesday.

Bangladesh's spin bowlers Mehidy Hasan Miraz (4/29) and Nasum Ahmed (3/19) helped bundle out WI for just 108.

Chase of 109, was a cakewalk for the Bangladesh team, as an unbeaten fifty from Tamim and a fine knock from Litton Das guided the side to a nine-wicket win.

After losing the Test and T20 series against West Indies, ODI series was the last hope for the Bangladesh players to win something and they made sure that they don't go home empty-handed. They continue their fine form in the ODI format with a 3rd series win in a row. The Bangla Tigers are confident about the World Cup.

"At the beginning of the series I told this in one format we are really proud and played really well. And we lost test and T20 series, dressing room was not the happiest. Everyone wanted to win. This is really good, there are lot of areas we need to tick boxes," said Tamim Iqbal the Bangladesh captain in a post-match press conference.

"2023 World Cup probably will be one of the biggest events for all of us, especially four of us who most likely end there and we have to make the bets possible combination and best possible team going forward," he added.



Iqbal also talked about his previous match's performance, saying, "Even in the test matches whatever runs I got I was batting well, what wrong I did was I did not make big. I take it very simple, I just go with the rhythm and see what the situation is, for now it's going well for me."

The captain complimented the man of the Match Nasum Ahmed who took the opportunity to play for the national side with open hands and bowled well. "On Nausm, he is brilliant. When Shakib is here, he does not get a game, I think he bowled unbelievably, used the conditions very well," he said.

Bangladesh elected to field first and made pressure on WI from the beginning. After the first wicket came in the 10th over of Kyle Mayers, the rest of the lineup succumbed. Wickets of Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran came in quick successions. The score was 4-45 in the 17th over. Brandon King and Rovman Powell tried to hold the innings together but Powell castled at 13 runs and West Indies stood at 69 runs. The wickets of Brandon King, Akeal Hosein quickly followed after.

Keemo Paul put on the best performance for the batting side of West Indies with 25 runs in 24 balls and was not out until the end as he saw rest of his team fell down to tricky balls of Bangla spinners. Shai Hope and Kyle Mayers put on decent performances with 18 and 17 runs respectively.

The spin attack of Bangladesh was the highlight of the match as Mehidy Hasan Miraz (4/29) and Nasum Ahmed (3/19) joined hands and made the West Indies batting lineup succumb. Mozaddek also got a wicket.

For Bangladesh chasing the total of 108 wasn't a big job. Openers Tamim Iqbal and Najmul Hossain Shanto put the team to a good start but Shanto later fell to Motie at 20 runs in 36 balls. Litton Das came on and joined hands with Captain Tamim and finished off the game. Tamim scored a half-century in 62 balls while Das put on 32 runs in 27 balls.

The bowlers of West Indies didn't impress much either, as they only scalped one wicket providing with little to no resistance in the chase of an already easy target that was put up by the team.

Nazum was adjudged as 'Man of the Match' for his 3/19

Brief Scores: West Indies: 108 in 35 overs (Keemo Paul 25*, Shai Hope 18, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 4/29) lost to Bangladesh: 112/1 in 20.4 overs (Tamim Iqbal 50*, Litton Das 32*, Gudakesh Motie 1/39) by nine wickets. (ANI)

