Everything went as per plan: Warner after win over KXIP

Dubai [UAE], October 9 (ANI): Elated over the victory against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner said everything went as per their plan during the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash.

SRH delivered an all-round performance against KXIP to register a 69-run win over the opponents on Thursday.

Warner and Jonny Bairstow helped the team post 201 runs on the board before bowlers sealed the win for the team. Rashid Khan took three wickets while Thangarasu Natarajan and Khaleel Ahmed picked two wickets each in the match as KXIP were all out on 132 runs.



Khan conceded only 12 runs from his four overs. In addition, he clinched the wicket of Nicholas Pooran, who played a knock of 77 runs from just 37 balls.

"Our fielding, I felt, was outstanding. We were all frustrated, we all went down and we all didn't speak when we were out there and Pooran was going. I am the first to admit that. I didn't know what was happing. But everything went all to plan," Warner said in a video posted on SRH's Twitter handle.

"Someone is going to come out there and play a blinder of an innings. If he went on to get to 120, then so be it. But he didn't. Okay? I am just proud of how you all went about your business," he added.

Praising the bowlers, Warner said: "You (bowlers) guys have earned the right to be in the position where you are. We have been training exceptionally well. I will keep reiterating that. I know we are one bowler probably short. But you guys keep rising to the occasion."

The captain was also impressed with Bairstow's 97-run knock and said: "Obviously Jonny, you missed out on your 100. But the way you went out there today with your intent was absolutely outstanding mate. Really proud of you." (ANI)

