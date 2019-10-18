Exceptional bowling attack always helps in winning crunch games: Kumar Sangakkara

London [UK], Oct 18 (ANI): As the players draft for the inaugural 'Hundred' is around the corner, Marylebone Cricket Club's (MCC) President Kumar Sangakkara has given his opinion on whom he would choose first in the auction and went on to say that exceptional bowling attack will always help in winning crunch games and situations.

"In T20 cricket, or now The Hundred, a balanced, exceptional bowling attack is always what is going to win you crunch games and finals. You can have the best batting in the world, but it needs to be supported by the best bowling," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Sangakkara as saying.

The first auction will take place on Sunday where a total of 239 overseas players have registered themselves for the draft and will be competing for 24 spots.

While six players have gone into the auction with the maximum reserve price. Those six names include three batsmen (Chris Gayle, Steven Smith and David Warner) and three bowlers (Lasith Malinga, Kagiso Rabada and Mitchell Starc).

Sangakkara also said that if among the bowlers, he was given an option to choose, he would pick Malinga because of his skill and experience.

"I would always go for a bowler, someone with the experience and the quality of Lasith Malinga or Mitchell Starc," Sangakkara said.

"I would still go for Lasith Malinga, I think. Malinga has really shown, even in the recent past, how skilled he is. He tore through New Zealand in that final T20 game - he took four wickets in four balls again, which was an incredible feat, so I wouldn't look past Malinga," he added.

Malinga has an exceptional record in T20 cricket in England as he has taken 19 wickets from 11 matches for Sri Lanka in the country.

The player's draft for 'The Hundred' will take place on Sunday, October 20. (ANI)

