England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler
Excited to experience more time with Lancashire club: Jos Buttler

ANI | Updated: Jul 27, 2019 21:49 IST

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler on Saturday expressed excitement over experiencing more time with the Lancashire cricket club.
"I have enjoyed some fantastic times in a Lancashire shirt over the last six years and I am excited to experience more with the club," Lancashire Cricket in a tweet quoted Buttler, as saying.

Lancashire Cricket Club on July 26 announced that Buttler has signed a new three-year contract extension. The wicket-keeper batsman will now play for the club until at least 2022.
The 28-year-old, who was part of the 2019 World Cup winning team, joined Lancashire in 2013. He has represented England in 142 ODIs, 66 T20Is and 31 Test matches.
The wicket-keeper batsman will parade the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy at the Old Trafford next month and play for Lancashire against Yorkshire Vikings.
Buttler was part of the Lancashire team that lifted the T20 Blast trophy in 2015. He featured in the club's campaign during the 2017 tournament, where he was adjudged T20 Player of the Year for scoring 451 runs at an average of over 50. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 22:40 IST

