'Excited to join galaxy of knights': Chamika Karunaratne on being picked by KKR

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 14 (ANI): Sri Lanka batter Chamika Karunaratne expressed gratitude towards Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for picking him up at the Indian Premier League (IPL), 2022, mega auctions.



Chamika was bought by KKR for Rs 50 lakh on Day 2 of the IPL mega auction here in Bengaluru.

"Soon to be a part of Kolkata Knight Riders. I would like to thank the owners and the management for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. KKR has an amazing legacy. Won the IPL, not just once but twice and I am proud to say- Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Re. Really excited to join the galaxy of knights," said Chamika in a video posted on KKR's Twitter.

IPL 2022, mega auction took place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar, and Shreyas Iyer were among the top picks of the mega auction.

