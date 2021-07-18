Extent of India's reserves will be fully tested on England tour: Ian Chappell

Sydney [Australia], July 18 (ANI): Former Australia skipper Ian Chappell has said that both India and England have enough depth in their pool of cricketers, and he also opined that Australia is lacking behind in terms of having enough cricketers who can make the transition to international cricket smoothly.

Chappell said that India's depth was at the show in the series against Australia, in which an injury-ravaged side defeated the team from Down Under in their own backyard.

"It has become abundantly clear during this pandemic-ravaged era that one of the prized ingredients in a cricket squad is depth. Ideally, it should be both in batting and bowling. India displayed their ample depth - particularly in quick bowling - in defeating Australia on their recent tour. In making six changes from the first to second Test and still defeating England comfortably at Edgbaston, New Zealand surprised with their talent too," Chappell wrote in his column for ESPNcricinfo.

"England have displayed both depth and flexibility by comprehensively blanking Pakistan in their three-match ODI series. Their prospects for the Ashes in Australia were also boosted by the skillful showing of both Saqib Mahmood and Brydon Carse, two bowlers whose pace should be an asset on bouncy pitches," he added.



Chappell also said that Team India is best placed when it comes to batting talent. The former Australia skipper also lauded the country's development system which produces traditional techniques.

"When it comes to batting talent, India is best placed of all the teams. Their development system, which produces players with "traditional techniques" and provides ample opportunities at first-class level, is one to be envied," said Chappell.

"Mind you, the extent of India's reserves will be fully tested on the England tour as they have already had to react to isolation requirements and they haven't even played a warm-up game. Just another example of why modern cricket teams consider depth king," he added.

Talking about Australia's depth, Chappell said: "The one major team whose recent performances haven't implied substantial depth are Australia. Batting is the main area of concern and the batters haven't flourished in the Caribbean, with only Mitchell Marsh making his mark. But Marsh is unlikely to replace Cameron Green as the Test allrounder batting at six."

"Once again the Australian batting was shown to be fragile when David Warner and Steve Smith are missing. A glance at the Sheffield Shield batting performances for the last couple of seasons doesn't inspire much confidence that the new wave of stars is on the horizon," he added. (ANI)

