Extra cricket benefitted me, says Alyssa Healy

Dubai [UAE], September 17 (ANI): Amid a busy schedule, Australia women batter Alyssa Healy said that 'extra cricket' has benefitted her game.

"I think it's becoming more and more important for us [to manage our downtime]. We're learning on our feet how to be professional cricketers and playing around the world quite frequently, but the girls are getting a lot better at managing their downtime," ICC quoted Healy as saying.

"I'm [feeling] good, it helps when you can laze around on the beach all day and drink some mocktails. I'm enjoying my time here, it's been a busy couple of months but I made that decision to play the extra cricket and I think it's benefited me," she added.

Currently, Healy is featuring for her team on their Caribbean tour which follows an all-format Ashes series which took place in July. Before the Ashes series, she played with Yorkshire Diamonds in the Women's Cricket Super League.

Australia women registered a massive nine-wicket victory over West Indies women on Tuesday. Healy, while chasing a target of 98 runs, scored unbeaten 58 runs.

Healy expressed her dissatisfaction with her innings but said that victory is all that matters.

"It was one of the more ugly innings that I'll have, but to get a win, that's what really matters and hopefully we get a nice true wicket in a couple of days' time and we can make a big total if need be," Healy said.

Australia have won first two T20I against West Indies and the third T20I match will be played on September 19. (ANI)

