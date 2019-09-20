Extremely happy to bring a medal for the country: Vinesh Phogat

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): After winning the bronze medal in the World Wrestling Championships, Vinesh Phogat on Friday said that she is extremely happy on bringing laurels to the country.

"Finally the wait has finished and the journey has begun! What was left unfinished in Rio, the journey to retake it in Tokyo has begun strongly with this here at #WrestleNurSultan! I am extremely happy to bring home a medal for and a Tokyo 2020 quota," Phogat tweeted.



In another tweet, she thanked the Sports Authority of India for giving her constant support.

"All of this wouldn't have been possible without the constant and generous support of

@Media_SAI, the @FederationWrest, @OGQ_India, my family, coach Akos Woller, physio Rucha Kashalkar! Thank you to everyone for their amazing support, motivation, and love," Phogat wrote in a Twitter post.



On Wednesday, Phogat clinched a bronze medal in women's 53-kg category of the WWC after defeating Greece's Maria Prevolariki 4-1.

On the same day, she had secured a spot for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after an impressive 8-2 win against USA's Sarah Hildebrandt.

Phogat became the first Indian wrestler to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in the 53-kg category.

She had bagged gold medals in the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games. In the 2018 Asian Games, she clinched a gold medal in the 50-kg category. (ANI)

