Fabian Allen, Walsh return as Windies name 14-member squad for 1st T20I against Australia

Gros Islet [St Lucia], July 10 (ANI): The Cricket West Indies (CWI) selection panel on Friday announced the 14-member squad for the first of the five-match T20I series against Australia.

The match will be played under lights at the Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium on Friday (local time).

Leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr. has been named in the match-day squad while all-rounder Fabian Allen returns from the injury he sustained in the recent series against South Africa.



All-rounder Jason Holder is being rested for this series as part of his workload management, and he is expected to feature in upcoming One-Day Internationals and Test matches.

"Hayden Walsh Jr adds variety and another wicket-taking option, while Fabian Allen, who was unavailable for the last game because of injury, returns," Roger Harper, lead selector said in a statement.

"Considering the opposition, it is important that the team plays well in all departments, especially the batting, which needs to deliver more consistently," he added.

This T20I series forms part of the West Indies' World Cup preparation with a total of 15 T20Is to be played across three months in the build-up to the ICC T20 World Cup to be played from October 17 to November 14 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman. (ANI)

