Facing Keshav Maharaj will be challenging for Indian batsmen : Faf du Plessis

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): As India and South Africa get ready to face each other in the three-match Test series, Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis believes that facing Keshav Maharaj on a turning track will be challenging for Indian batsmen.

"In the past series we have seen that the bowl spun quite a bit, I think the bowler we have in Maharaj at the moment is probably just as good as any spinner around the world. So he will be a challenge for the Indian batters if the decks were to spin quite a bit," du Plessis told reporters here at Vizag.

Talking about the pace bowling options for the first test, du Plessis said: "We also have the pace but it is about making sure you have the accurate pace."

"For the ball to reverse swing you need a dry surface and pitches. We can use the dry pitches to our advantages as we have few bowlers who can bowl 140-145kmph plus and that's where reverse swing becomes the real weapon," he added.

South Africa's Test squad: Faf du Plessis (Capt), Temba Bavuma (vc), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second.

India's playing XI squad for the first Test: Virat Kohli (Capt), Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ishant Sharma, Md Shami

South Africa will take on India in the first Test, slated to begin from October 2. (ANI)

