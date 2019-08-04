South Africa all format skipper Faf Du Plessis
South Africa all format skipper Faf Du Plessis

Faf Du Plessis, Dane van Niekerk named 'South African Cricketer of the Year'

ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 20:30 IST

Johannesburg [South Africa], Aug 4 (ANI): Faf Du Plessis and Dane van Niekerk were named South African Cricketer of the Year in their respective categories at a glittering Cricket South Africa (CSA) awards function at Pretoria on Saturday.
Proteas all format skipper Plessis became the 11th player to win the award. The other 10 players who have received CSA's most prestigious men's award are Jacques Kallis (2004 and 2011), Makhaya Ntini (2005 and 2006), Hashim Amla (2010 and 2013), AB de Villiers (2014 and 2015) and Kagiso Rabada (2016 and 2018), who have all won the award twice with the other previous winners being Shaun Pollock (2007), Dale Steyn (2008), Graeme Smith (2009), Vernon Philander (2012) and Quinton de Kock (2017).
Du Plessis was also named as the ODI Cricketer of the Year as well as being honoured by SA Players' Player of the Year.
Quinton de Kock was named Test Cricketer of the Year and David Miller as T20 International Cricketer of the Year while Rabada was honoured by the fans on being named SA Fans Player of the Year. The CSA Delivery of the Year went to Vernon Philander for his dismissal of Azhar Ali of Pakistan in the third Castle Lager Test match.
Dale Steyn was honoured with the Streetwise Award for his achievement in becoming South Africa's leading Test match wicket-taker and one of the top 10 on the all-time list.
The International Newcomer of the Year award went to Rassie van der Dussen, who had an outstanding average of 73 and strike rate of 81 in ODIs. He had a strike rate of 133 in T20 Internationals in his debut season. These figures included an average of 62 and a strike rate of 90 in his maiden appearance at the ICC Cricket World Cup.
The other top awards in the women's category awarded to Marizanne Kapp who was named ODI Player of the Year and Shabnim Ismail who was named T20 International Player of the Year. Tumi Sekhukhune was named International Women's Newcomer of the Year.
Shaun George was named CSA Umpire of the Year for the third year in a row and the CSA Umpires' Umpire of the Year went to Bongani Jele. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 21:00 IST

Rohit Sharma becomes the batsman with most number of sixes in T20Is

Florida [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): India's opening batsman Rohit Sharma on Sunday became the batsman with the most number of sixes in the T20I format.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 20:59 IST

Happy with my performance at Poland Open: Vinesh Phogat on winning gold

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat won her third successive gold medal in the 53 kg category as she won the Poland Open on Sunday. After her victory, the wrestler said that she was happy with her performance in the tournament.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 20:24 IST

Badminton fraternity applauds Rankireddy-Shetty feat in Thailand Open

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Badminton fraternity applauded Indian men's double pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on their historic win in the Thailand Open on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 20:16 IST

Twitterati laud Steve Smith's century in Ashes

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): As the Australian batsman Steve Smith scored his second century in the first Ashes Test against England, netizens praised his knock and showered their wishes on microblogging site Twitter.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 19:51 IST

Florida T20I: India win toss, elect to bat first against Windies

Florida [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): India won the toss and elected to bat first against West Indies in the second T20I here at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 18:25 IST

Steve Smith becomes second-fastest batsman to register 25 Test centuries

Edgbaston [UK], Aug 4 (ANI): Australian batsman Steven Smith on Sunday became the second-fastest batsman to register 25 centuries in the Test format.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 18:06 IST

Cricket South Africa announces dynamic new structure in team

Johannesburg [South Africa], Aug 4 (ANI): The Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Sunday announced a dynamic new structure in the team that will appoint the team manager and will also ensure effective cricket governance and greater accountability in the country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 17:50 IST

COTIF Cup: India defeat Bolivia 3-1

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): The Indian women team on Saturday defeated Bolivia 3-1 in their second match of the ongoing COTIF Cup in Spain.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 17:46 IST

Navdeep Saini's debut performance makes parents proud!

Karnal (Haryana) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Pacer Navdeep Saini's parents have a huge reason to smile! Saini, who made a stunning foray into international cricket as he took three wickets against West Indies in the first T20I of the three-match series, has made his parents extremely proud.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 17:04 IST

Name and number of players on Test jerseys look awful: Shoaib Akhtar

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar on Sunday termed the addition of name and number on Test match jerseys as awful and asked for the reversal of this decision by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:34 IST

CoA to meet on Monday to discuss declaration made by three-member CAC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) will meet on Monday to discuss the declarations made by the three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) regarding conflict of interest and appraisals of the Board of Control for Cricket in India'

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 15:37 IST

First Ashes Test: Anderson to not bowl in final innings

Edgbaston [UK], Aug 4 (ANI): England's pacer James Anderson would not come out to bowl in the final innings against Australia, and his participation in the rest of the series remains uncertain.

Read More
iocl