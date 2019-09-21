South Africa Test skipper Faf du Plessis
South Africa Test skipper Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis misses connecting flight to India

ANI | Updated: Sep 21, 2019 12:25 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Ahead of the Test series against India, which is scheduled to start on October 2, South Africa Test skipper Faf du Plessis missed connecting flight to India from Dubai due to a delay from British Airways on Saturday.
Taking to Twitter, Plessis wrote: "Finally on a plane to Dubai after a 4 hour delay . Now I'm gonna miss my flight to India, next flight is only 10 hours later... @British_Airways."

In another tweet, Plessis wrote that his kit bag was yet to arrive and even termed the flying experience as 'worst'.
"When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. My cricket bag hasn't arrived !!!!!!!!!! Actually can just smile about it but, wow @British_Airways today was one of my worst flying experiences where everything went wrong. Now just hoping I'll have my bats back eventually," Plessis tweeted.

South Africa will play the three-match Test series which is a part of the ICC World Test Championship after the conclusion of ongoing T20I series against India.
Proteas Test squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Temba Bavuma (vc), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, and Heinrich Klaasen.
South Africa lost the second T20I against India by seven wickets in Mohali and will now face them in the last match of the series at Bengaluru on September 22. The first T20I was abandoned due to rain at Dharamshala. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 12:58 IST

