South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis
South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis remains upbeat despite World Cup drubbing

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 15:54 IST

Cape Town [South Africa], Aug 8 (ANI): South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis said that 'specialness' of playing for the team is still there despite witnessing a disappointing run in the World Cup.
"Playing for the Proteas, even though it was disappointing how I felt after the World Cup, the specialness of playing for this team is still there. And I do feel there's a huge drive from me still to play for this team. Hopefully there's some really good things ahead for this team and for me with the team as well," Sport24.co.za quoted Du Plessis as saying.
Du Plessis, on August 4, bagged the Cricketer of the Year during the Cricket South Africa (CSA) awards function. He was also named as the ODI Cricketer of the Year and SA Players' Player of the Year during the event.
"Getting the recognition of my peers is really special. I've been to the awards a few times now, been nominated in a few categories and won a few trophies here and there, but never have I won the Players' Player of the Year and that in itself, especially as a captain, makes it even more special for me," he said.
"Obviously the players recognise your performance, but as a leader that makes me extremely proud of that trophy. I've always strived for greatness more as a leader rather than as a player," Du Plessis added.
Du Plessis also said that he never imagined winning the Players' Player award when he was young.
"To be honest, when I was a bit younger, I never really thought it would be me standing there winning the Players' Player award. As I said, I've always seen myself as being the leader and stuff like that playing more of an important role compared to actually being a great player, so I'm extremely happy," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 16:38 IST

John McGinn signs five-year contract with Aston Villa

Birmingham [UK], Aug 8 (ANI): Aston Villa on Thursday confirmed that John McGinn has signed a new five-year contract with the club.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 15:12 IST

ICC announces Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 fixtures

Dubai [UAE], Aug 8 (ANI): International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced the fixtures for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 14:01 IST

Youngsters are ready to step-up, says Indian men's hockey team...

Bengaluru [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Currently into their last week of training before they head to Tokyo for the upcoming Olympic Test Event, the Indian men's hockey team are leaving no stone unturned in their preparations for the tournament, said vice-captain Mandeep Singh on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 13:27 IST

PCB announces players for central contract of 2019-20 season

Lahore [Pakistan], Aug 8 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced the list of players for the central contract for the season 2019-20, during which the men's cricket team will play six World Test Championship Tests, three ODIs and nine T20Is.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 13:03 IST

Colin Ackermann becomes first seven-wicket taker in T-20

Dubai [UAE], Aug 8 (ANI): Leicestershire skipper Colin Ackermann stunned the world with his record-breaking performance against Birmingham Bears as he became the first-ever seven-wicket taker in the T20 cricket on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 12:15 IST

Let ITF decide on whether India will play Pakistan or not in...

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): After Pakistan's decision of downgrading diplomatic ties with India, All India Tennis Association (AITA) Secretary-General Hironmoy Chatterjee on Thursday said International Tennis Federation (ITF) will decide on whether India will play against Pakistan or not in their

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 11:09 IST

Cricket Australia announces policy for inclusion of transgender,...

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 8 (ANI): Cricket Australia (CA) on Thursday announced the direction for the inclusion of transgender and gender diverse cricketers in elite and community cricket.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 10:35 IST

Great to have Gayle in the squad: West Indies skipper Jason Holder

Georgetown [Guyana], Aug 8 (ANI): West Indies ODI skipper Jason Holder on Wednesday said that it is great to have Chris Gayle in the squad as he brings a lot of experience to the team.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 08:38 IST

BCB announces schedule for tri-nation T20I series

Dubai [UAE], Aug 8 (ANI): Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday announced the schedule for the upcoming tri-nation T20I series against Afghanistan and Zimbabwe.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 23:19 IST

Eintracht Frankfurt re-signs Kevin Trapp

Frankfurt [Germany], Aug 7 (ANI): Eintracht Frankfurt have re-signed Kevin Trapp on a permanent five-year deal that will keep the 29-year-old goalkeeper with the club until 30 June 2024.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 22:58 IST

Don't know how to sum up almost 15 years of Test cricket: Dale Steyn

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): After deciding to retire from Test cricket, South African pacer Dale Steyn posted a heartfelt message on Wednesday, saying he does not know how to sum up almost 15 years of red-ball cricket.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 22:49 IST

Always knew Frank Lampard would be a manager: Carlton Cole

Leeds [UK], Aug 7 (ANI): Former footballer Carlton Cole said he always knew that Frank Lampard would be a manager as the 41-year-old has managerial qualities in his blood.

Read More
iocl