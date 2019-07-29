South Africa captain Faf du Plessis
South Africa captain Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis says starting WTC against India is tough

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 22:17 IST

Cape Town [South Africa], July 29 (ANI): South Africa will start their ICC World Test Championship against India and skipper Faf du Plessis said that it is a tough start to the Championship for them.
"You feel like you want to play for something in Test cricket, especially for the Proteas who have been involved in some real crackers. It's refreshing. I think we as the players are looking forward to it," Sport24.co.za quoted Du Plessis as saying.
"Any team will say that within a calendar year or so on the circuit, the toughest part of touring is probably playing in India. It's a tough start to the Championship for us. Everyone is going to have to play in India eventually, so we might as well start there," he added.
India is the top-positioned team in the ICC Men's Test Team Rankings followed by New Zealand and South Africa standing at second and third position respectively.
ICC on Monday officially launched the World Test Championship where top nine Test teams will take part.
In the championship, a total of 71 Test matches will be played across 27 series over two years. The top two teams will then contest in the ICC World Test Championship final in June 2021 in the UK.
Du Plessis said that their test team is very matured and experienced.
"We're a Test team that is very mature and experienced, so we're probably a year away from some old and experienced heads leaving the game. Right now we're a team with really good Test players, experienced players, and then the two or three young guys that are coming in and will be the future," he said.
Du Plessis also stated that Test cricket is the 'purest form of the game'.
"I think that Test cricket is in a really healthy state. All the three format players will still tell you that Test cricket is the purest form of the game. I think fans see that as well. Test cricket is still the ultimate," Du Plessis said.
South Africa will play against India for the first T20I on September 15 while Test series will commence from October 2. (ANI)

