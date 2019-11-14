Faf du Plessis, Siya Kolisi meet Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): South African cricketer Faf du Plessis and rugby player Siya Kolisi met Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Du Plessis took to Twitter and shared a photo with a caption saying: "About last night... when ur mate @Siya_Kolisi has the biggest fan moment ever when he meets this legend ... what a genuine guy! Can see why his players would love him . #Jurgenklopp."

The South Africa rugby team on November 2 lifted the World Cup after defeating England by 32-12 in Japan. It was their third title.

On the other hand, Liverpool has been on a brilliant run in the Premier League. They top the points table with 34 points, eight points ahead of the second-placed Leicester City. (ANI)

