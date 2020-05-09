Faf du Plessis, Siya Kolisi unite to donate food amid coronavirus crisis

Bonteheuwel [South Africa], May 9 (ANI): As the world continues to grapple with coronavirus pandemic, former Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis and South Africa rugby captain Siya Kolisi donated food to the community street feeding scheme here in Bonteheuwel.

Du Plessis who has played 65 Test and 143 ODIs hailed the 'amazing work' done by the Kolisi Foundation.

"This post is not about us @siya_kolisi_the_bear but I want to honour you and @rachel_kolisi and the @kolisi_foundation for the amazing work you guys do out to help people," Du Plessis wrote on Instagram

"Thank you for helping us in a big way yesterday so that we can keep doing our part to help people in need and spread some love during this time," he added.



For South Africa, Du Plessis won 18 of his 36 Tests as captain since taking over from AB de Villiers in 2016. The 35-year-old cricketer has amassed 3901 and 5507 runs in Test and ODIs respectively

The right-handed batsman had led the South African side in the 2019 World Cup where the team failed to make it to the semi-finals. Under his leadership, the Proteas also had to face Test series losses against India and England. (ANI)

