Fan makes Kohli's portrait using old mobile phones

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Jan 5 (ANI): Ahead of the first T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka, a fan gifted India skipper Virat Kohli his portrait made using old mobile phones.

A fan, named Rahul Parek, made it using mobile phones and wires and it took him three days to complete the task. Skipper Kohli was impressed with the fan's work and gave him an autograph.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted the video of the interaction between Kohli and the fan.

"Making art out of old phones. How is this for fan love!#TeamIndia @imVkohli," BCCI tweeted.

How is this for fan love! ???? #TeamIndia @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/wnOAg3nYGD — BCCI (@BCCI) January 5, 2020



In the video, the fan said, "I have made this portrait using old mobile phones and wires. It took me three days and three nights to make this portrait. Kohli sir has given me his autograph. My heartbeat was fast when he came to meet me. I realised just some months back that Kohli would be coming to Guwahati to play a match against Sri Lanka".

The 31-year-old batsman ended the decade with 5,775 more international runs and 22 more international hundreds than anyone else.

He is the only active batsman to average above fifty in all the three formats.

He is the most successful Test captain for India and also the first to win seven successive Test matches.

The first match of the series against Lanka will be played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on January 5. (ANI)