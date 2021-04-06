FanCode to live stream India's tour of West Indies in 2022

St John's [Antigua], April 6 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI) and India's premier digital sports destination for all fans, FanCode have entered into a broadcast partnership, making FanCode the official fan destination in India for West Indies cricket.

The landmark four-year partnership, until 2024, will give Indian fans access to almost 150 international and 250 domestic cricket matches from the Caribbean, streamed exclusively on FanCode.

"We are delighted to announce this new partnership with FanCode. India is one of our close allies in the cricket world and a key player in the global sporting landscape so this new agreement will enhance our presence there and also bring millions of fans closer to our team and to the magnificence of West Indies cricket," said Ricky Skerritt, President of CWI in an official statement.



The 16 International West Indies men's home series will feature major cricket powerhouses such as India, Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Ireland and Zimbabwe; including the exclusive rights for the next India tour of West Indies in July 2022 (three ODIs and three T20 Internationals) and any subsequent India tours within the term.

"West Indies cricket remains immensely popular all around the world and many Indian fans see us as their second favourite team. They have always followed West Indies teams and players and this partnership will provide great access to bring them even closer," said Johnny Grave, CEO of CWI

"It is very important for the West Indies to access the significant cricket-loving passionate audience in India. We are excited and eager to work with FanCode and their innovative, digital-first broadcast platform," he added.

In addition, FanCode will also bring to fans in India live coverage of the Super50 Cup, the West Indies' premier domestic One-Day tournament in the region, International home tours of the West Indies Women's team and the West Indies Under-19 teams.

"We are thrilled to be associated with Cricket West Indies as FanCode becomes the first Indian digital sports brand to broadcast all its matches in India," said Prasana Krishnan, co-founder of FanCode. (ANI)

