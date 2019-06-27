Australia batsman David Warner
Fans can boo if they want: David Warner

ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2019 16:32 IST

Melbourne [Australia], June 27 (ANI): Australia batsman David Warner has finally opened up over crowd jeering him in the stadiums during World Cup matches saying that fans pay their 'dollars' and have every right to boo them.
"People have the right to come in here, they pay their dollars and if they want to boo us, they can. I thrive on that stuff, I love it," Cricket.com.au quoted Warner as saying.
Warner has successfully tackled the jeering as he is the highest run-getter of the tournament with 500 runs under his belt. Moreover, in their recent match against England, Warner smashed 53 runs and helped his side secure a 64-run victory against the hosts of the tournament at Lord's.
Warner also said that he is grateful that the fans come there in the stadiums to watch them play.
"I went out to the corner (of the ground, while fielding) there today (Tuesday) and copped it. At the end of the day you have to smile - they pay their money to come and watch us and we are grateful for them to come and sit down and watch us. We try and put on a good show for everyone," he said.
The 32-year old said he always smiles and is living his dream.
"I always just smile. I take my (sun)glasses off and look everyone in the eye and just smile. That is what is about, I am living the dream, I am out here at Lord's, playing cricket for my country," Warner said.
