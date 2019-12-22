Fans come in large numbers for series-decider between India and West Indies

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], Dec 22 (ANI): A large number of fans rushed to the Barabati Stadium here on Sunday to watch the series-decider between India and West Indies.

The three-match ODI series is levelled at 1-1. West Indies won the first ODI by eight wickets while in the second ODI, the hosts secured a 107-run victory.

"It is a crucial match as it is a series-decider, that is why people do not want to miss this. I am very excited and want to see Virat's (Kohli) century today," a spectator told ANI.

India have won the toss and opted to bowl first.

West Indies playing XI: Shai Hope (wk), Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Khary Piere, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell.

India playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami. (ANI)

