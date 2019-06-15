Farokh Engineer alerts India of Pak's Amir, Wahab ahead of CWC'19 clash

Manchester [UK], June 15 (ANI): Former India cricketer Farokh Engineer on Saturday alerted the Men in Blue of Pakistan fast bowlers Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz ahead of the much-awaited World Cup clash between the two teams, scheduled on June 16 at Old Trafford.

Engineer, who is hopeful that India builds on their 6-0 record against Pakistan, said with the two bowlers Pakistan are a very strong team.

"Pakistan beat England in England. With Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz, they are a very strong team. So anything can happen. I think we should be favourites not only because of our record against Pakistan in the World Cup. It is 6-nil I was told. Let's hope it becomes 7-nil," Engineer told ANI.

When asked what significance does the match between the two neighbouring countries hold, Engineer said: "India versus Pakistan is always a tremendous clash. It is between two nations that really don't get along well. The only thing common is cricket as both are very good teams."

He said that there was a lot of controversies earlier whether we should play Pakistan or not.

"Myself, Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, we had opined that yes we should play Pakistan and beat them for the sake of our jawans, for Pulwama victims and in a way it is a moral victory for us to teach them a lesson. Let's teach them a lesson on the cricket field. I think we have taught them a lesson off the field as well but this would be more inclusive," Engineer said.

Talking about the weather conditions, the former wicket-keeper batsman said the ICC has goofed up and deserved criticism for not allowing extra day and putting the World Cup in England.

"Here at Manchester, the weather is not really good. I'm not sure the ICC has done a brilliant thing by not having an extra day, which they could easily afford to have. I just can't understand the reason. I've been always outspoken. That's why I'm not the match referee anymore. But I think the ICC has goofed up and they deserve criticism for that," he said.

Engineer picked his favourite four teams for the semi-finals as well. He also said that it is lovely to see teams like Afghanistan and watching a match wherein Pakistan beat England.

"For me, the four teams for semi-finals would be India, England, Australia, and New Zealand as I think they might just pip the West Indies. It is lovely to see teams like Afghanistan, and Pakistan defeating England. I mean anything can happen," he said. (ANI)

