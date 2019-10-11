Former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev
Former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev

Fast bowlers have changed the face of Indian cricket: Kapil Dev

ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 10:02 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev has said that the fast bowling attack has changed the face of Indian cricket in the last four to five years.
"Do I have to say that? You should not even ask about it. The type of pace attack we have now, has not been seen ever for an Indian team. Without any doubt, in the last four-five years, fast bowlers have changed the face of Indian cricket," Dev told reporters at an event.
Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the ongoing Test series against South Africa due to a stress fracture in his back. But the team which also has Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Deepak Chahar in their ranks and the attack is viewed as one of the best in the world.
Batsman Hanuma Vihari was dropped from the second Test match and pacer Umesh Yadav was brought into the side. Skipper Virat Kohli said that the Pune pitch may offer assistance to pacers, and as a result, Yadav is being given a chance.
When asked whether the selectors were right in dropping Vihari, Dev replied: "It is not my place to comment on it. It is up to the selectors to decide. I think people like us should not just say that the selectors have done a wrong job. The selectors have been given a job and they are responsible people. I hope whatever they are trying will come out good for the country".
The ICC Hall of Famer, Dev also hailed the bench strength of the current Indian side and said that the opposition may find it very tough to play against the team.
"If your main players are not playing, like Bumrah is not there, Hardik Pandya is not there, Kuldeep is not there, still you have enough bench strength, and it will give you confidence for sure. India can have two playing XI's and it can hamper the morale of the opposition," Dev said. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 10:33 IST

Shane Watson Twitter account gets hacked

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): It seems as if former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson became the latest prey of social media hackers, with his Twitter account being hacked for a short period on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 09:13 IST

VAR increases level of excitement in a football match: Referee...

Leeds [UK], Oct 11 (ANI): Legendary Italian referee Pierluigi Collina has said that the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) only increases the level of excitement in a football match.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 08:45 IST

Fan destroys Pak skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed's hoarding after loss against SL

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The not so impressive performance of Pakistan cricket team is amplifying Pakistan skipper's Sarfaraz Ahmed's problems, who after facing severe criticism during the World Cup, has to now witness his hoarding getting destroyed in the aftermath of recent T20I series lo

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 08:23 IST

Cricket Australia announces landmark parental policy

Melbourne [Australia], Oct 11 (ANI): In what can be seen as a landmark decision in women's cricket, Cricket Australia (CA) on Friday announced a new parental leave policy to support professional cricketers through pregnancy, adoption and their return to play.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 22:39 IST

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is one of top three goalkeepers in Asia:...

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Former India goalkeeper Sandip Nandy feels that Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is one of the top goalkeepers in Asia.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 22:32 IST

BCCI bars 8 state units from attending AGM

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday barred eight state units out of the 38 from attending the Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held here on October 23.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 22:31 IST

Shiva Thapa, Hussamuddin win gold as Services continue to...

Baddi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Services continued its domination at the national level and defended the national title while Shiva Thapa (63 kg), Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg) and PL Prasad (52kg) won gold medals on the last day of 4th Elite Men's National Boxing Championships at the Ba

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 21:23 IST

Pujara praises Mayank Agarwal as he scores his second ton

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, who scored 58 runs in the second Test against South Africa on Thursday, has praised opener Mayank Agarwal, as he scored a second consecutive century in the Test match.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 20:37 IST

Lovlina Borgohain books semifinal berth in AIBA Women's World...

Ulan-Ude [Russia], Oct 10 (ANI): Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain defeated Poland's Karolina Koszewska in the 69-kg quarterfinals of the AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 20:25 IST

Chahal has quirky take on Kohli completing 50 Tests as captain!

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Thursday wished his skipper Virat Kohli, who became the second Indian captain to lead the side in 50 Test matches, in an amusing manner.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 20:01 IST

Humbled by your gesture: Pandya to Nita Ambani

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who recently underwent a lower-back surgery, on Thursday expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Nita Ambani.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 18:59 IST

We bowled well this morning, says South Africa bowling coach Barnes

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): After being put on the backfoot against India on the first day of the second Test match, South Africa bowling coach Vincent Barnes on Thursday said that the bowlers bowled quite well in the first session.

Read More
iocl