Fast bowlers have changed the face of Indian cricket: Kapil Dev

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev has said that the fast bowling attack has changed the face of Indian cricket in the last four to five years.

"Do I have to say that? You should not even ask about it. The type of pace attack we have now, has not been seen ever for an Indian team. Without any doubt, in the last four-five years, fast bowlers have changed the face of Indian cricket," Dev told reporters at an event.

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the ongoing Test series against South Africa due to a stress fracture in his back. But the team which also has Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Deepak Chahar in their ranks and the attack is viewed as one of the best in the world.

Batsman Hanuma Vihari was dropped from the second Test match and pacer Umesh Yadav was brought into the side. Skipper Virat Kohli said that the Pune pitch may offer assistance to pacers, and as a result, Yadav is being given a chance.

When asked whether the selectors were right in dropping Vihari, Dev replied: "It is not my place to comment on it. It is up to the selectors to decide. I think people like us should not just say that the selectors have done a wrong job. The selectors have been given a job and they are responsible people. I hope whatever they are trying will come out good for the country".

The ICC Hall of Famer, Dev also hailed the bench strength of the current Indian side and said that the opposition may find it very tough to play against the team.

"If your main players are not playing, like Bumrah is not there, Hardik Pandya is not there, Kuldeep is not there, still you have enough bench strength, and it will give you confidence for sure. India can have two playing XI's and it can hamper the morale of the opposition," Dev said. (ANI)

