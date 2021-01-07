Feel like I'm a long way off the cricketer I want to be: Jamieson

Christchurch [New Zealand], January 7 (ANI): New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson on Thursday said that is he is a long way off becoming the cricketer he wants to be for his country.

New Zealand white-washed Pakistan in the two-match Test series on Wednesday. Jamieson had taken 11 wickets in the second Test as the Kiwis scripted an innings and 176-run win in the second Test.

Over the summer, Jamieson managed to scalp 27 wickets from four Tests (two against Windies and two against Pakistan) at an average of 12.25. Only Richard Hadlee and Daniel Vettori have better Test-match figures for New Zealand than Jamieson.

"It's not often you have six months where you can dedicate yourself to the game and there's some strength and conditioning stuff which was really helpful. The inswinger was kind of a product in the winter as well. That has come in handy a couple of times. I guess it's a general thing. When you get such a big block of time to be able to work on your batting, bowling, and strength and conditioning, it sort of comes out in ways like this," ESPNCricinfo quoted Jamieson as saying.



"I still think there's quite a bit of improvement that can be done. I still feel like I'm a long way off the cricketer I want to be. I'm 12 months into my international career and it's a long process. Hopefully, I've got another nine-ten years in this group, and if that happens there could be a wee bit more to come," he added.

Jamieson also said that every cricketer is trying to improve with each passing day and he is no different as he tries to become an all-rounder who is useful in any kind of situation.

The all-rounder has so far played just six Tests for the Kiwis, managing to take 36 wickets, including four five-wicket hauls.

"There's always things you're trying to work on. It's nice to be able to move the ball both ways and in different conditions that won't necessarily always be helpful. In terms of different deliveries and different formats, you got white-ball cricket and different variations there. There's nothing specific but you're always trying to improve your game and those things kind of pop up from time to time," said Jamieson.

With this win against Pakistan, New Zealand achieved the number one ranking in Test cricket for the very first time. (ANI)

