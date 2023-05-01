Feels amazing to have made an impact for team, says MI's Tim David after win over RR

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 (ANI): Following their side's thrilling four-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Tim David expressed happiness at the result, saying that it feels amazing to have made an impact with the bat after seeing teammates Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma "smacking it around" for a while.

Suryakumar Yadav's attacking 50 and young Tim David's power-packed cameo of 45, guided Mumbai Indians to a thrilling six-wicket win in the last over against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

He and Tilak, who had a match-winning 62-run stand for the fourth wicket discussed the match result, winning the game on skipper Rohit Sharma's 36th birthday and of course their partnership in a video posted by IPL.

"I am feeling amazing. It is amazing to get over the line. Nothing better. This season I have been sitting you (Tilak Varma) and Suryakumar Yadav smacking it around, so I am sorry, I am so excited for having an impact and putting in a performance for the team. And it is of course about the confidence of having you at the other end," David said in the video.

In eight matches for the side so far, David has scored 169 runs at an average of 39.50 and a strike rate of 169.89. His best score this season is 45*.

David noted that even though Tilak was not at his very best, he still played some really important shots that swung the match in his side's favour.

"Some days we have different rhythms. So maybe, today you were not at your best rhythm of how we have seen you play and you still played important shots and your ramp gave us so much momentum," David said.



Even Tilak admitted that he struggled to middle the ball with his bat even though he tried his best, so he focused mostly on taking singles and giving the strike to David.

On a concluding note, David wished his skipper a very happy birthday.

"A very happy birthday to our skipper, Rohit. We have been giving him sleepless nights by not playing very well. So finally tonight, we have given him something to celebrate," David said.

Opting to bat first, Royals posted a total of 212/7 in their 20 overs. A maiden IPL century from Yashasvi Jaiswal (124 in 62 balls with 16 fours and eight sixes) took RR to a massive total. The other batters failed to fire, with the second-highest score coming from Jos Buttler (18).

Arshad Khan was the pick of the bowlers for MI, taking 3/39 in his four overs. Piyush Chawla took 2/34 in his four overs. Riley Meredith and Jofra Archer got a wicket each.

In the chase of 213, MI lost skipper Rohit Sharma early for just three runs. A 62-run stand for the second wicket between Cameron Green (44 off 26 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (55 in 29 balls) brought back the home side in the game. After the dismissal of these two batters, Tilak and Tim carried on with the chase. With 17 runs needed in the final over, David smacked Holder for three successive sixes on the first three balls of the final over to seal the win for his side.

Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers for RR, taking 2/27 in four overs. Sandeep Sharma and Trent Boult took a wicket each.

Yashasvi Jaiswal clinched the 'Player of the Match' award for his century.

MI is at the seventh position in the points table with four wins and four losses. He has a total of eight points. RR is at the second position in the points table with five wins and four losses and a total of 10 points. (ANI)

