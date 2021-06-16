Feels great to witness our women's team competing in Tests after seven years: Jadeja

Southampton [UK], June 15 (ANI): India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Tuesday said that it would be a great moment when the women's team steps out on the field to play a Test after a gap of seven years.

India and England women will be locking horns in the one-off Test, beginning Wednesday at Bristol.

"Playing Test cricket for the country is always a special feeling. It feels great that we will be able to witness our women's team competing in Test cricket after seven years. I would like to wish the girls good luck in their game against England," tweeted Jadeja.

Shubman Gill also expressed excitement on the prospect of watching Mithali Raj and the team playing a Test match after seven years.

"1 day to go for the historic test match. Wishing our Indian women's team all the best," tweeted Gill.

Taking to Twitter, India pacer Umesh Yadav said: "Wishing the Indian women's team all the best for their Test match vs England. Goodluck girls."



Earlier, India women's skipper Mithali said that she does not want to burden the youngsters in the squad with expectations and she just wants the entire squad to enjoy the occasion.

"We don't want to burden young players with expectations. We just want them to play their game and enjoy it," said Mithali while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference.

When asked about her view on playing multi-format series against England, Mithali said: "This Test match and the pink-ball Test is the beginning of multi-format tours. Ask any player, they all want to play Test matches. We hope to see all the bi-laterals played with all three formats and hopefully it one day leads to a Women's Test Championship."

The Indian team is touring England for the first time after the 2017 50-over World Cup final. In that match, the Mithali-led side had to face a defeat at the hands of England.

"We don't want to look back. Most of them were part of the 2017 squad, so it was a good experience for them. But for us, we have a Test match to play tomorrow. It's good that we get to play all three formats in the series," said Mithali.

The Indian women's side is on a cusp of a record, if the team defeats England then they will achieve the world record for achieving the most successive Test victories (four) in women's cricket.

"You can't really predict the result of a Test match the moment you get on the ground. It's a four-day game. We will see it as it goes, the record hasn't crossed our minds," said Mithali. (ANI)

