Ferguson, Munro to face England in T20 warm-ups

Christchurch [New Zealand], Oct 23 (ANI): Pacer Lockie Ferguson has returned from injury in the New Zealand XI to play against England in two T20 warm-up games.
The Auckland Aces fast-bowler has been cleared fit to play after fracturing his right thumb in Sri Lanka last month and will join Blackcaps teammates Tim Seifert and Colin Munro in the 12-man squad.
Munro will captain the side which features a mix of emerging talent and proven performers in the T20 arena. After a six week lay-off, Ferguson said he couldn't wait to get back on the field.
"The thumb has healed well and I'm looking forward to having a hit-out at Lincoln. While it's obviously frustrating to be side-lined, it's actually been good to take some time to freshen up and be able to return with plenty of motivation and energy," Ferguson said.
"It's the beginning of a really big summer of cricket and it's exciting to be starting it against a quality England side," he added.
The New Zealand XI will take on England in two T20 warm-ups at Bert Sutcliffe Oval on October 27 and 29.
New Zealand XI T20 squad: Colin Munro (c), Katene Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Blake Coburn, Anton Devcich, Lockie Ferguson, Jake Gibson, Brett Hampton, Anaru Kitchen, Christian Leopard, Tim Seifert (wk), Anurag Verma. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Oct 23, 2019 08:27 IST
