Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (File Photo)
Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (File Photo)

Feroz Shah Kotla stadium to be renamed after Arun Jaitley, ground name to remain unchanged

ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 16:46 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Tuesday announced that Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium will be renamed as Arun Jaitley Stadium.
"News Alert: Kotla to be renamed as Arun Jaitley Stadium. In a fitting tribute to its former president Arun Jaitley, @delhi_cricket has decided to name the Stadium after him. Mr Jaitley, who passed away on August 24, was president of the DDCA from 1999 to 2013. @BCCI," DDCA tweeted.
However, the ground will continue to be called the Feroz Shah Kotla.
"A clarification from the DDCA president: The stadium has been named as Arun Jaitley Stadium. The ground will continue to be called the Feroz Shah Kotla," DDCA wrote.
DDCA, on August 18, had announced that there will be a stand named after Indian skipper Virat Kohli in the Stadium.
The association also stated that the renaming will take place on September 12.
"The renaming of Delhi's famous cricket venue as Arun Jaitley Stadium will take place on September 12 at a function where a Stand of the ground will be named after India captain Virat Kohli," DDCA wrote.
"What can be better to have it named after man who got it rebuilt under his presidentship. It was Arun Jaitley's support that players like Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Ashish Nehra, Rishabh Pant and many others could make India proud," DDCA President Rajat Sharma said. (ANI)

