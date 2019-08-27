Feroz Shah Kotla stadium to be renamed after Arun Jaitley, ground name to remain unchanged

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 13:45 IST

Sumit Nagal is going to have a solid career, says Roger Federer

New York [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal might have lost the first-round match of the US Open against Roger Federer, but his win in the first set is earning him accolades from all over with even the Swiss tennis maestro saying Nagal is going to have a solid career.