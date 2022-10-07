Fielding-wise we leaked few runs: Shikhar Dhawan

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 7 (ANI): India lost to South Africa by 9 runs in a rain-truncated first ODI played here at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. India's fielding wasn't upto the mark as they dropped a few catches and leaked runs and allowed South Africa to pile up a total of 249/4 in the allotted 40 overs.

"Fielding-wise we leaked a few runs, but it'll be a good experience and learning for the young boys," said India's captain Shikhar Dhawan in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Chasing a massive 250-run target India's top-order collapsed to leave India tottering at 51 for 4 in 17.4 overs. But from there on Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson struck a 67-run partnership for fifth wicket and after that Samson and Shardul put on 93 runs for the sixth wicket. Samson scored an unbeaten 86 off 63 balls and Iyer scored 37-ball 50.



"Very proud of the way the boys played. It's tremendous the way Shreyas, Samson and Shardul played," said Shikhar Dhawan.

David Miller's unbeaten 75 off 63 balls and Heinrich Klaasen's unbeaten 74 off 65 balls helped the Proteas set a big target of 250 in 40 overs.

"I thought 250 was too many runs because the wicket had turn and seam, "said Shikhar Dhawan.

India's defeat means that they now trail 0-1 in the three-match ODI series and they will now have to win both their matches in Ranchi and Delhi to win the series. (ANI)

