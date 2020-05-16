FIFA to announce hosts of 2023 Women's World Cup on June 25

Zurich [Switzerland], May 16 (ANI): FIFA, the apex football body has confirmed that it will be announcing the hosts of the 2023 Women's World Cup on June 25.

The apex football was slated to host a council meeting in Addis Ababa in June, but it has now been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

FIFA will now confirm the hosts after holding an online meeting.

"In light of the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic is having around the world and the postponement of the FIFA Council meeting that was foreseen to take place in early June 2020 in Addis Ababa, FIFA has today confirmed to the bidding member associations that the selection of the hosts of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 by the FIFA Council will be made at its meeting to be held online on 25 June 2020," FIFA said in an online statement.

The four finalists to host the event include a joint bid from Australia and New Zealand, as well as bids from Brazil, Colombia and Japan.

Since the inception of the tournament in 1991, China and the United States have each hosted the event twice.

The other editions of the tournament have been hosted by Sweden, Germany, Canada and France.

"All eligible bids will be presented to the FIFA Council in order for it to select the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 hosts within the scope of an open voting process, in which the result of each ballot and the related votes by the members of the FIFA Council will be made public on FIFA.com," the FIFA further stated.

The 2023 FIFA World Cup will be the first time that 32 teams will take part in the tournament.

The USA has managed to win the Women's World Cup a maximum number of times (four) and the country also managed to win the last edition of the tournament in 2019. (ANI)

