Fifth Ashes Test: England register 135-run victory against Australia

London [UK], Sept 15 (ANI): England registered a massive 135-run victory on the fourth day of the fifth Ashes Test match as Australia failed to chase a target of 399 runs here on Sunday.

With this victory, England levelled the series by 2-2 against Australia, who retained the Ashes. Interestingly, this is the first drawn men's Ashes series since 1972.

England resume day four from 313/8 but Australia did not take long to dismiss all their batsmen. Jofra Archer and Jack Leach were on the field to resume the hosts' second innings. In the second over of the day, bowled by Pat Cummins, Archer was caught behind after scoring three runs.

Soon after, Leach too followed Archer, giving away his wicket to Nathan Lyon. However, England managed to score 329 runs and set a challenging target of 399 runs for the visitors.

Australia started the chase but had a dismal start as both the opener, Marcus Harris (9) and David Warner (11), were dismissed by Stuart Broad. Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne then took the field but their partnership also did not last as the latter became a victim of Jack Leach in the 17th over.

Matthew Wade then accompanied Smith. Before they could settle on the field, Broad struck again and this time he got hold of Smith, who scored 23 runs, his lowest in this series.

Mitchell Marsh was the next batsman and along with Wade, he provided struggling Australia with some momentum. Wade completed his half-century. Both kept the scoreboard ticking and formed a 63-run partnership before Marsh (23) was sent back to the pavilion by Joe Root.

Skipper Tim Paine then took the charge and added another 52 runs on the board with Wade, taking Australia to 200 runs. However, soon after touching 200, Paine (21) was given LBW off Leach's delivery.

Pat Cummins then came out to bat. Wade completed his century and kept Australia's hopes alive in the match. Cummins too failed to help Wade chase the target as he was dismissed after scoring nine runs.

Soon after, Wade too gave away his wicket off Joe Root's delivery after scoring 117 runs. Leach came out furiously and took the wickets of Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood on two consecutive balls, bundling out Australia on 263 runs. (ANI)

