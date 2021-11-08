Fifth season of Abu Dhabi T10 to launch with explosive opening night on Nov 19

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 8 (ANI): The fifth season of the Abu Dhabi T10 returns with a bang on Friday, November 19, when reigning champions Northern Warriors take on Delhi Bulls in the first of an explosive opening night doubleheader.

As has been the case during the successful hosting of both the Indian Premier League and ICC Men's T20 World Cup, fans will be required to show a negative PCR test within 96 hours of the start of the game they are attending, alongside a green status on the AL HOSN app.

Abu Dhabi T10 Chairman and Owner, Shaji ul Mulk said: "We can't wait to get started with another thrilling edition of the cricket's fastest format, and to witness some of the best players in the world here in Abu Dhabi. The Abu Dhabi T10 promises to deliver a thrilling two weeks of cricketing action and we are excited to welcome back UAE cricket fans to the stadium as we close out a historic cricketing calendar in the country."

Matt Boucher, CEO of Abu Dhabi Cricket added: "The quality of both the players and teams get better every year, making the Abu Dhabi T10 stronger with each edition. As a result, we're able to continue delivering on the Abu Dhabi Sports Council's vision of hosting and promoting world-class sporting events, within the safest bio parameters."

Cricket's fastest format returns with a mouth-watering opening match that takes place at Zayed Cricket Stadium from 6 pm local time as England duo Moeen Ali and Chris Jordan represent the current two-time champions against a Delhi Bulls side that contains the likes of Dwayne Bravo and Eoin Morgan.



The second match on day one pits home side Team Abu Dhabi against the Bangla Tigers from 8 pm, with both teams looking to get off to the perfect start as they search for a first Abu Dhabi T10 title.

Team Abu Dhabi's star-studded squad includes West Indies legend Chris Gayle and England superstar Liam Livingstone, while Bangla Tigers boast a team that features iconic Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi, and former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis.

Day two (Saturday) then kicks off the first of four-triple header matchdays during the league stage as Yusuf Pathan will add his wealth of experience to The Chennai Braves against a Deccan Gladiators outfit with Andre Russell in their ranks from 4 pm.

In total, there will be 35 matches played across the 15 days of competition at Zayed Cricket Stadium, with each team playing each other twice before the top four sides advance to the qualifiers on Friday, December 3.

From there, the teams in first and second place in the group stage will feature in a qualifier, with the winner advancing to the final. The losing team of that first qualifier will then get a second chance to reach the showpiece by facing the winner of the day's eliminator between the sides placed third and fourth.

A third and fourth place playoff will get underway on Saturday, December 4 from 6 pm before the final starts at 8 pm to crown this year's champion. (ANI)

