England's Jack Leach and Australia's Steve Smith after the close of play on day one
England's Jack Leach and Australia's Steve Smith after the close of play on day one

Final Ashes Test: England post 271/8 on day one

ANI | Updated: Sep 13, 2019 07:57 IST

London [UK], Sept 13 (ANI): England finished at a score of 271/8 on day one of the fifth and final Test in the ongoing Ashes here at the Oval.
After being put in to bat, the Three Lions lost their first wicket with just 27 runs on the board. Pat Cummins had Joe Denly (14) caught at the second slip.
Next, skipper Joe Root came into bat and he along with Rory Burns, steadied the innings for Aussies. Root was given two lives before the lunch break. Both times, the unlucky bowler was Cummins as two catches were dropped off his bowling. The first catch was dropped by Peter Siddle whereas the second one was put down by skipper Tim Paine.
England went into the lunch break at the score of 86/1. Root was given a third reprieve as Smith dropped a catch off Siddle's bowling. However, the team from Down Under quickly got the breakthrough of Burns (47) as he was dismissed by Josh Hazelwood.
All-rounder Ben Stokes (20) was not able to stay at the crease for a long time, as he was sent back by Mitchell Marsh reducing England to 130/3.
The Three Lions did not lose any more wicket before the tea break and they went into the interval with the score of 169/3.
After the tea break, Cummins rattled the stumps of Root (57) to leave England in a spot of bother. After the skipper's dismissal, Aussies got four more wickets quickly as Jonny Bairstow (22), Sam Curran (15), Chris Woakes (2) and Jofra Archer (9) all failed to leave a mark.
Wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler then started to play in an aggressive manner and he allowed England to go past the 250-run mark.
He found support in Jack Leach and both batsmen ensured no more wickets fall on the first day of the match. The duo have put an unbeaten stand of 45 runs.
Buttler is unbeaten on 64 whereas Leach is on 10. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 08:22 IST

Tennis star Kim Clijsters to come out of retirement

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Tennis star Kim Clijsters has announced that she would be coming out of retirement and will be making a return to the tennis court in 2020.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 08:18 IST

Most of the Australians hate me, says Mitchell Marsh

London [UK], Sept 13 (ANI): After taking four wickets on day one of the fifth and final Ashes Test, Australian pacer Mitchell Marsh revealed that many people back home hate him for not cementing a place in the side after being given so many chances by the team management.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 23:13 IST

Kiren Rijiju urges cricketers to promote Fit India movement

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday urged cricketers to promote Fit India movement launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 22:44 IST

Wahab Riaz takes a break from red-ball cricket

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz on Thursday decided to 'take a break' from Test cricket citing that he wants to focus on the shorter format of the game.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 22:43 IST

Kohli thanks DDCA, BCCI for dedicating a stand to him at Arun...

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli thanked Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after a stand named after him was unveiled at the Arun Jaitley stadium here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 22:05 IST

Kohli and Jaitley are inspirational figures: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Former Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Thursday said that former Union Minister late Arun Jaitley and India skipper Virat Kohli are inspirational figures.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 21:50 IST

I had a special connection with Arun Jaitley: Virat Kohli

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): I had a special connection with late former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who encouraged and motivated me like anything after my father passed away, said India skipper Virat Kohli here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 21:18 IST

DDCA renames Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after Arun Jaitley; Virat...

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Thursday renamed Feroz Shah Kotla Cricket Stadium after the former DDCA president Arun Jaitley.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 19:56 IST

Never expected somebody could come close to Sachin Tendulkar:...

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Former India cricketer Kapil Dev on Thursday praised skipper Virat Kohli saying that he never expected that somebody could come close to the standard set by Sachin Tendulkar.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 19:22 IST

Kyrgyzstan wants India's help in promoting Kabaddi, envoy meets Rijiju

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Youth Affairs and Sports Minister, Kiren Rijiju, on Thursday met Kyrgyz Republic Ambassador, Asein Isaev, who wants to promote Kabaddi in Kyrgystan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 19:18 IST

Wife scotches rumours of Dhoni's retirement

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): "It is called rumours," said M S Dhoni's wife Sakshi Singh amid speculations over retirement of the 38-year-old wicket-keeper batsman.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 18:13 IST

MS Dhoni not retiring, confirms MSK Prasad

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): The speculations regarding MS Dhoni's retirement were put to rest on Thursday with chief selector MSK Prasad saying that there was no update on the 38-year-old wicket-keeper batsman bidding adieu to cricket.

Read More
iocl