Representative image
Representative image

Final fixtures for ICC Men's T20 World Cup announced

ANI | Updated: Nov 03, 2019 08:04 IST

Dubai [UAE], Nov 3 (ANI): The final fixtures for the upcoming Men's T20 World Cup were announced on Sunday as Ireland, Namibia, Netherlands, Oman, Papua New Guinea and Scotland qualified for the tournament after an impressive showing at the global qualifying event.
Papua New Guinea, Ireland and Oman will join Sri Lanka in Group A of the first round and the four teams will compete in Geelong from October 18-22, 2020.
On the other hand, Netherlands, Namibia and Scotland will join Bangladesh in Group B and their matches will take place from October 19-23, 2020 at Bellerive Oval in Hobart.
The opening match of the tournament will be played between Sri Lanka and Ireland at Kardinia Park Stadium.
"We are thrilled to be welcoming Ireland, Namibia, Netherlands, Oman, Papua New Guinea and Scotland to Australia for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020. We know that all 16 men's teams will receive the warmest welcome and fantastic support from fans living here in Australia and those visiting from around the world," ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Local Organising Committee CEO, Nick Hockley said in an official statement.
It will be the first major global tournament for Papua New Guinea (PNG). They finished as the runners-up in qualifying tournament. The side had narrowly missed out on qualification for 2014 and 2016 T20 World Cups.
Following the conclusion of first-round matches in Geelong and Hobart, the top-ranked team in Group A and the second-placed team in Group B will join Pakistan, Australia, New Zealand and West Indies in Group 1 of the Super 12s.
Hosts Australia will play their first match against Pakistan at Sydney on October 24, 2020.
India, England, South Africa and Afghanistan are placed in Group 2 of the Super 12s phase and they all will face the top-placed team in Group B and the second-placed team in Group A.
In the year 2020, both women's and men's T20 World Cup will be played in Australia. The ICC Women's T20 World Cup will take place first, from February 21- March 8.
The finals of the Women's T20 World Cup will be played on International Women's Day. Defending champions Australia will play their opening match of the tournament against India on February 21.
Both the women's and men's finals will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 07:51 IST

Our real preparation starts now: Women's hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): After qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, India women's hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne said that the real preparation will start now and the entire side is focused on winning a gold medal for the country.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:51 IST

Delhi hosts 13th NEC Tamchon Football Tournament

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): The 13th edition of ongoing NEC Tamchon Football Tournament kicked off recently at the Ambedkar Stadium in Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:38 IST

Rahane attends emblem launch of FIFA U-17 Women's WC 2020

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane on Saturday attended the emblem launch event of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup at the Gateway of India here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:34 IST

Kiren Rijiju, Praful Patel unveil official emblem of FIFA U-17...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): The official emblem of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 was unveiled in the presence of Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel at the Gateway of India here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:12 IST

La Liga: Levante vanquish Barcelona by 3-1

Valencia [Spain], Nov 2 (ANI): Levante trounced Barcelona by 3-1 during their La Liga clash here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:02 IST

Liverpool defeat Aston Villa by 2-1

Birmingham [UK], Nov 2 (ANI): Liverpool secured a 2-1 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 22:35 IST

India men's hockey team defeats Russia 7-1, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): India men's hockey team sealed their berth in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after thrashing Russia in the qualifiers here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 22:11 IST

It took him 3 seconds: Ganguly on time taken to convince Virat...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Newly elected Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Saturday said it took captain Virat Kohli three seconds to say yes for Day-Night matches in Test cricket.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 22:01 IST

India women's hockey team qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): India women's hockey team sealed their berth in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after defeating the USA in the qualifiers here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 21:41 IST

Bournemouth register 1-0 win over Manchester United

Bournemouth [UK], Nov 2 (ANI): Bournemouth defeated Manchester United by 1-0 in the Premier League here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 21:11 IST

Focus keeps us motivated, says Naby Keita

Liverpool [UK], Nov 2 (ANI): Liverpool's Naby Keita said it is focus that keeps them motivated and drives them to do even better.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 20:30 IST

Juventus announce squad for Torino clash

Turin [Italy], Nov 2 (ANI): Juventus on Saturday announced their squad for the upcoming clash against Torino.

Read More
iocl