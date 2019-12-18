Finch terms Shaun Marsh as most underrated T20 player

Melbourne [Australia], Dec 18 (ANI): Australia's Aaron Finch feels that Shaun Marsh is the most 'underrated' T20 player in the world.

Marsh will be playing alongside Finch in the Big Bash League (BBL) for Melbourne Renegades.

"It's important we let Shaun play his natural game, and not expect anything more than what he's done in the past for Australia and the Scorchers," Cricket.com.au quoted Finch as saying.

"He is going to be a key player for us. He's a huge asset to have for us and hopefully someone we can bat around and let him do his thing. I honestly think he's the most underrated T20 player in the world," he added.

Finch said Marsh's numbers have been 'extraordinary' be it in BBL or Indian Premier League.

"Look at his IPL numbers, in the Big Bash, any time he's played for Australia, his numbers are extraordinary," Finch said.

Melbourne Renegades will take on Sydney Thunder on December 19. (ANI)

