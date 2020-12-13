Find it hard to stop visualising the game: Smith ahead of first Test against India

Sydney [Australia], December 13 (ANI): As the first Test against India inches closer, Australia's Steve Smith said it is important to have a "little downtime" when preparing for a Test match before adding that he finds it "hard to stop visualising the game".

"Even when preparing for a Test match it's important to have a little downtime and switch off, even if it's just for an hour over your Sunday morning coffee. This is not something that comes easy to me as I find it hard to stop visualising the game or shadow batting! #balance," Smith tweeted.

The first Test of the four-match series, beginning on December 17 will be played at the Adelaide Oval and it will be a day-night contest. Australia have the best record in day-night Tests as the side has not lost a single match that has been played with the pink ball.



India skipper Virat Kohli will be playing just the first Test against Australia and then he will return home as he has been granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

India batsman Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, is all set to join the squad after clearing the fitness test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Rohit was rehabilitating and training at NCA since November 19 following a high-grade left hamstring injury he suffered during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"The NCA medical team was satisfied with the physical fitness of Rohit after assessing him on different metrics that tested his skills related to batting, fielding, and running between the wickets. Rohit's physical fitness has been satisfactory, however, he will be required to continue work on his endurance," the BCCI said in an official release on Saturday.

The board also said that Rohit has been given a detailed programme to follow for the duration of the two weeks he will be quarantined for. Rohit will be reassessed by the Team India medical team post his quarantine to establish his fitness status and a call on his participation in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be taken accordingly, the release had added. (ANI)

