Firmino apologised for not scoring another goal against Tottenham: Jurgen Klopp

London [UK], Jan 12 (ANI): After registering a win against Tottenham Hotspur in the ongoing Premier League, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp">Jurgen Klopp said that Robert Firmino apologised for not scoring another goal in the match.

Liverpool won 1-0 against Tottenham to extend their lead at the top to 16 points. The result means the Reds have now won 20 of their opening 21 Premier League games.

Firmino scored the only goal of the game after 37 minutes but the player missed a chance in the second half.

"When I went to him and wanted to give him a hug after the game, he wanted to stop and talk first. He said--I know I should have scored more goals'. It was absolutely not what I wanted to say," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

"It is true probably. He should have scored immediately with the first chance. He is a super player, super. I don't say this for the first time and will hopefully not say it for the last time. He's pretty impressive," he added.

Klopp acknowledged that Tottenham gave a tough fight to Tottenham.

"We had to play for it and in the end, we had to fight for it, really hard. We could have closed this game earlier; we should have I would say. The chances were clear. We had moments when we didn't make chances, but they were ones I would say usually would have to be a 100 per cent chance," Klopp said.

"I think we played some exceptional football to bring in Andy Robertson on the touchline but then we didn't find the free player or the defender blocked the last ball. We could have done better in these moments, but then it was only 1-0 and that's normal," he added.

Liverpool currently has 61 points from 21 matches and the side will next take on Manchester United on Sunday, January 19. (ANI)

