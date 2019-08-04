England pacer James Anderson
England pacer James Anderson

First Ashes Test: Anderson to not bowl in final innings

ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 15:37 IST

Edgbaston [UK], Aug 4 (ANI): England's pacer James Anderson would not come out to bowl in the final innings against Australia, and his participation in the rest of the series remains uncertain.
The team's medical-staff confirmed on Sunday, just minutes before the start of play on day four of the first Ashes Test match, cricket.com.au reported.
The 37-year-old will come out to bat if absolutely necessary, the team management added.
He had left the field after experiencing tightness in his right calf on the first day of the Test match and he underwent a scan.
Anderson, who is the leading wicket-taker in England's Test history, had torn his right calf muscle while playing for Lancashire against Durham at Sedburgh on July 2. The England management at that time was confident of his recovery from the injury.
Anderson had also missed the one-off Test match against Ireland in July.
But on Thursday, he again experienced discomfort during his fourth over of the match at Edgbaston and left the field.
In the first innings of the Test match, Australia were bowled out for 284 runs, Steven Smith top-scored for Aussies with a knock of 144 runs.
In response to Australia's innings, England managed to score 374 runs, gaining a lead of 90 runs owing to Rory Burns' century.
On day four, Australia managed to see-off the day at 124/3 with Steve Smith still at the crease. (ANI)

